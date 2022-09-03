Laura Poitras film spotlights activist photographer Goldin

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Laura Poitras’ Nan Goldin documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” is having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, where it is part of the main competition slate. Poitras, before the premiere, thanked the festival for recognizing that “documentary is cinema.” Goldin, an American photographer, risked her position in the art world to protest museums around the world accepting donations from the Sackler family, a name that has become synonymous with Purdue Pharma, the company that developed OxyContin, a widely prescribed and widely abused painkiller. Neon will release the film to coincide with a retrospective of Goldin’s work which opens Oct. 29 at Moderna Museet in Stockholm.

