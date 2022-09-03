Al-Shabab kills at least 20, burns food trucks in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali state media and residents say the extremist group al-Shabab killed at least 20 people and burned seven vehicles transporting food in the Hiran region Saturday morning. The Somali government’s drought envoy called the attack “devastating” for communities facing severe drought. Residents said the attack was in retaliation for a local mobilization against the al-Qaida-affiliated group that holds significant parts of central and southern Somalia. Al-Shabab confirmed the attack and claimed to have killed 20 locally mobilized militia members. The Somali government has condemned the “barbaric” attack and reiterated its support for local mobilization against the extremist group.

