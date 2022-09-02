White House seeks $13.7 billion more for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide $13.7 billion in emergency dollars for Ukraine as U.S. aid to the war-torn country is running out. The request comes as lawmakers are preparing to return to Washington. It is part of a larger $47.1 billion emergency spending package the White House is proposing to pay for the COVID-19 response, the ongoing monkeypox outbreak and help for recent natural disasters. Congress will have to extend current financing for federal agencies before it runs out on Sept. 30. The money for Ukraine would be on top of $40 billion in aid that was approved earlier this year.

