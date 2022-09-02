US to OK $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is set to announce a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan as U.S.-China tensions escalate over the status of the island. The sale includes $355 million for Harpoon air-to-sea missiles and $85 million for Sidewinder air-to-air missiles. The largest portion of the sale, however, is a $655 million logistics support package for Taiwan’s surveillance radar program, which provides defense warnings. This is according to American officials and a congressional aide briefed on the sale. They said the administration is to notify Congress of the sale after close of business on Friday. Acrimony and strident rhetoric between the U.S. and China over Taiwan have increased sharply since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island last month.

