Sudan says 7 killed in tribal clashes in restive province

CAIRO (AP) — Seven people have been killed in tribal clashes that erupted in a restive province of Sudan. The state-run SUNA news agency reported on Friday that the fighting kicked off the previous day and left another 23 people wounded. A nightly curfew was imposed and gatherings were banned in the areas where clashes erupted. Authorities did not say what sparked the fighting or which tribes were involved. In July, the same province saw bloody clashes between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups that left at least 105 people dead and hundreds wounded. Sudan was plunged into further chaos last October when the military seized power from a transitional government.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.