Stabbing, shooting at Georgia mall outside Atlanta

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — At least one person was stabbed and officer shot the suspect at the Mall of Georgia outside Atlanta. Gwinnett County Police say the incident happened Friday when a suspected thief began smashing jewelry counters inside the Macy’s store at the mall. Police say the suspect then stabbed a store employee who tried to stop him and he fled. In a news release, Sgt. Jennifer Richter says the suspect was spotted leaving in a grey pickup truck. An officer tried to ram the truck to stop it and the suspect got out and ran. Richter says that’s when an officer fired, hitting the suspect at least once. Richter said the stabbing victim has severe injuries, while the suspect — identified as 27-year-old Jose Reyes-Serrato of Loganville — is listed as stable.

