Missing military vets’ families meet with Ukraine officials

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The families of two military veterans from Alabama who are missing in Ukraine this week met virtually with federal government officials and Ukraine’s ambassador, Oksana Markarova, and participated in two Ukrainian-American events to observe that country’s Independence Day. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh went missing after their unit came under heavy fire in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border on June 9.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.