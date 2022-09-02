Missing military vets’ families meet with Ukraine officials
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The families of two military veterans from Alabama who are missing in Ukraine this week met virtually with federal government officials and Ukraine’s ambassador, Oksana Markarova, and participated in two Ukrainian-American events to observe that country’s Independence Day. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh went missing after their unit came under heavy fire in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border on June 9.