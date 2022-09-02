Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 11:45 am

Missing military vets’ families meet with Ukraine officials

KEYT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The families of two military veterans from Alabama who are missing in Ukraine this week met virtually with federal government officials and Ukraine’s ambassador, Oksana Markarova, and participated in two Ukrainian-American events to observe that country’s Independence Day. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh went missing after their unit came under heavy fire in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border on June 9.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content