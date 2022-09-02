Michigan investigates voter-assist device that went missing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan authorities are investigating how a piece of equipment that helps disabled voters mark a ballot wound up for sale online. The machinery was purchased by an election security expert, who then contacted the state to report the issue. Michigan authorities have said the voter assist terminal at issue does not tabulate vote totals. Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that the state’s elections remain secure, but the case was being investigated. Officials in Wexford County told The Cadillac News that the machine went missing sometime before the August primary. Colfax Township Clerk Becky Stoddard told the paper that the equipment was owned by her township.

