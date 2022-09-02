Israeli wounded in West Bank stabbing attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say a young Israeli man was stabbed and wounded in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the stabber was “neutralized” after Friday’s attack, which usually means killed, but it declined to elaborate. There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Health Ministry, and the identity of the attacker was not known. Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks in recent years. A series of deadly attacks earlier this year killed 19 people. The Israeli military has meanwhile carried out near-nightly raids in the West Bank that it says are aimed at dismantling militant networks.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.