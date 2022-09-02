India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second operational aircraft carrier. More than just adding to the country’s naval capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of India now being only one of a handful of nations with an indigenous carrier program. Modi called it an example of India’s defense self-reliance. China has recently expanded its presence into the Indian Ocean, the Western Pacific and beyond. In August, it sailed a navy vessel to a Chinese-built port in Sri Lanka despite security concerns from New Delhi.

