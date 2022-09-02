Gorbachev to be buried in low-key funeral snubbed by Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev is set to be buried in a ceremony falling short of a state funeral that will not be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin or top international leaders. Saturday’s relatively low-key funeral reflects the Kremlin’s uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev, who has been revered in the West for ending the Cold War but despised by many at home for the collapse of the Soviet Union and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty. Putin privately laid flowers at Gorbachev’s coffin on Thursday due to what the Kremlin described as a busy schedule that would prevent the president to attend Saturday’s funeral.

By JIM HEINTZ and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.