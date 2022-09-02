First Chinese-made high-speed train cars arrive in Indonesia
By DITA ALANGKARA and EDNA TARIGAN
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An initial set of Chinese-made train cars for Indonesia’s first high-speed railway has arrived in Jakarta’s port. The 142-kilometer (88-mile) railway worth $5.5 billion is being constructed by a joint venture between an Indonesian consortium of four state-owned companies and China Railway International Co. Ltd. The joint venture says the trains will be the fastest in Southeast Asia. The train line, which connects Jakarta and Bandung, a city in West Java province, is part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. It is expected to cut travel time between the two cities from the current three hours to about 40 minutes.