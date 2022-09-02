Biden to host Pacific Island summit with wary eye on China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Pacific Island leaders in Washington later this month amid growing worries by the U.S. and Western allies about China’s activity in the region. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the meetings will be held Sept. 28-29. Twelve nations have been invited. Announcement of the summit comes days after the Solomon Islands asked countries to not send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are overhauled. The move has spurred concerns over a new security pact between the Solomons and China. The Biden administration came into office in 2021 looking to put greater focus on Asia-Pacific amid growing concerns about China as an economic and military competitor.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.