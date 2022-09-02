Biden picks White House veteran to run revived climate drive
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has brought back a veteran of past Democratic administrations to put in place the climate part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Biden on Friday put John Podesta in charge of shaping the administration’s ambitious climate package, newly invigorated by $370 billion from Congress. Biden also announced the departure of his current climate adviser, Gina McCarthy. A former Environmental Protection Agency chief, McCarthy had led Biden’s domestic climate program during Democrats’ two years of struggle to get the climate financing through Congress.