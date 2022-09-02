As teachers worry, kids at Ukraine cadet school wait for war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unique in Ukraine, the children at Volodymyr the Great school on the outskirts of Kyiv are training to become military cadets, starting at the age of 7. The weekday boarding school is intended to teach the children discipline. But as students return to class with the country at war, some say they are eager to join the fight. Their worried teachers say they hope the war will end before their students graduate, and are giving them additional homework and activities to try and stop them dwelling excessively on the war.

