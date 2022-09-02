3 Balkan countries to work on averting food, energy shortage

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Anticipating a tough winter in light of the war in Ukraine, three Balkan states have agreed to help each other with potential food or energy shortages. Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania are also urging the European Union to include the volatile region in its support plans. The leaders of the three countries on Friday held a summit in the Serbian capital Belgrade as part of the so-called Open Balkan initiative aimed at strengthening regional economic ties and jointly working toward EU membership. The region is still plagued by instability stemming from the wars in the 1990s and the economic hardship that followed.

