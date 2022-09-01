Yemen official accuses Houthi rebels of killing senior judge

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A judge on Yemen’s Supreme Court was killed in the capital Sanaa this week, officials say. Gunmen abducted the judge, Mohamed Homran, from his car and killed him, according to the Interior Ministry run by Houthi rebels who control the capital and the north. The information minister for the U.N.-recognized government accuses militiamen allied to the Houthis in the killing. Judges have come under assault from both sides in Yemen’s years-old civil war, with the U.N. reporting assassination attempts and intimidation against judges.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.