Waterborne diseases spread among flood victims in Pakistan

By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani health officials are reporting an outbreak of waterborne diseases in the flood-affected areas. Thursday’s announcement about the outbreak of waterborne diseases among flood victims came amid efforts aimed at ensuring the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people displaced by record-breaking floods, which have killed nearly 1,200 people, mostly women and children since mid-June. Over 90,000 diarrhea cases were reported from various parts of one of the worst floods-hit southern Sindh province in the past 24 hours, according to a report released by the health officials. The latest development comes a day after the World Health Organization raised concern over the spread of waterborne diseases among flood victims.

The Associated Press

