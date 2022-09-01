Ventura man arrested for shooting victim at red light

VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura man was arrested on Wednesday for pulling up to a red light and shooting a victim in the car next to him before fleeing the scene at the beginning of August, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The police department received reports of a shooting at the intersection of Seaward Avenue and San Marcos street around 1:30 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 3, according to Investigations Commander Rick Murray.

Officers learned that the victim was stopped at a red light at the intersection when the suspect, a 43-year-old Ventura resident, drove up next to him and stopped. Recognizing the occupant as a "former acquaintance," the suspect fired several rounds at the victim and nearly hit him, Murray said.

The bullets broke the car's window, and the victim sustained minor injuries from the glass shattering in his face.

The suspect then fled from the scene.

The following investigation culminated with officers arresting the suspect on Wednesday at a gas station at Citrus Drive and Wells Road, Murray said. The suspect was in possession of a loaded firearm and illegal drugs when he was arrested.

A search of the suspect's home resulted in the discovery of another firearm and ammunition, along with over a pound of suspected fentanyl, over a pound of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and a large sum of money, Murray said.

The suspect was booked into the Ventura County Jail on numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.