Police: 1 killed, 2 hurt in apparent stabbing at high school
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press/Report for America
A North Carolina police chief says one person was killed and two were injured in an apparent stabbing at a high school. Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said Thursday that two minors were taken to the hospital with injuries and that one later died after the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville. He said a teacher was also injured but not stabbed. The police department said later Thursday that three teens have been charged.