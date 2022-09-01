Police: 1 killed, 2 hurt in apparent stabbing at high school

A North Carolina police chief says one person was killed and two were injured in an apparent stabbing at a high school. Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said Thursday that two minors were taken to the hospital with injuries and that one later died after the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville. He said a teacher was also injured but not stabbed. The police department said later Thursday that three teens have been charged.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.