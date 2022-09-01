Panel: West Point should rename Lee Barracks, nix KKK art

A commission created by Congress is recommending changes at West Point when it comes to commemorating Robert E. Lee and other Confederate officers during the Civil War. The commission also takes aim at towering bronze panels that depict dozens of historical events and people, including a hooded figure above the words “Ku Klux Klan.” The report from the Naming Commission this week on the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy is part of the military’s broader effort to confront racial injustice. It was created to identify Confederacy-affiliated military assets. For West Point, the recommended changes includes renaming buildings like Lee Barracks and modifying memorials that include Confederate officers.

