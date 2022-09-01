Oregon psychiatric hospital must cap stays for defendants

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must limit the amount of time it can hold patients charged with crimes. The decision seeks to speed up hospital discharges to make space available for incoming defendants needing treatment amid a severe bed shortage. The ruling caps hospital stays at 90 days for people charged with a misdemeanor, six months for felony charges and a year for violent felonies. As of last week, 73 defendants were waiting in jail for a bed to become available at the overcrowded and understaffed hospital. Some prosecutors decried the decision, citing public safety.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

