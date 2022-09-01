N. Korea calls UN monitor on its rights issue ‘puppet’ of US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has called the U.N.’s top expert on the country’s human rights “a puppet” of the United States. The North’s Foreign Ministry warned Friday that it won’t tolerate an American-led plot to use the rights issue to overthrow its political system. The North’s statement comes as Elizabeth Salmón, the U.N. rapporteur on the North’s human rights, is making her first visit to South Korea this week to meet officials, activists and North Korean defectors since her appointment last month. In her inaugural statement, Salmón said North Koreans face “new and more serious hardships” because of severe pandemic-related curbs. An unidentified spokesperson at the North’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing Salmón of displaying “ignorance and biased vision.”

