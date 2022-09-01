Mexico president proposes reforms to National Guard
By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Guard, created as a nominal civilian force in 2019, would be transferred completely to the authority of the country’s military. According to a legislative reform submitted to the Congress by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s defense ministry would assume total operational and administrative control of the security force, which López Obrador established as a replacement to the country’s corrupt federal police. Neither the National Guard nor the military have been able to lower the insecurity in the country, however. Last month, organized crime groups rampaged in four states in a week’s time, burning businesses and killing bystanders.