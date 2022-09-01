Lawyers in Trump White House to appear before 1/6 grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House counsel under former President Donald Trump and his top deputy are set to appear before a federal grand jury investigating efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter. Pat Cipollone was the top White House lawyer at the end of the Trump administration as Trump and outside allies pressed for ways to overturn the results of the election, culminating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Cipollone vigorously resisted efforts to undo the election. He and his top deputy, Patrick Philbin, have also cooperated with a separate House investigation into Jan. 6.

