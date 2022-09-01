Jan. 6 panel asks former Speaker Gingrich for information

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking information from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich about his communications with senior advisers to then-President Donald Trump in the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the Capitol. The panel says Gingrich exchanged emails with Trump’s associates about television advertisements that “repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election” and appeared to be involved in Trump’s scheme to appoint fake electors. The committee says he also emailed Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, about those efforts on the evening of Jan. 6.

