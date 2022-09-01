Indiana cop shot in head hangs on after life support removed

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop has been taken off life support but her department said she remained alive with vital signs that were stable. Twenty-eighty-year—old Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10. The department said in a news release posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that “at this time Officer Burton is still alive and surrounded by family.” The decision was made Wednesday to remove Burton from life support. She wash shot Aug. 10.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.