Former Pakistani PM gets extension of protection from arrest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a Pakistani court has extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s protection from arrest until September 12. Thursday’s development comes more than a week after police filed terrorism charges against the country’s popular opposition leader on charges of threatening police and a female judge in his speech to a rally last month. In Pakistan, terrorism charges can be levied against anyone accused of threatening a government official or Pakistan’s military and security institutions. Khan came to power in 2018 and lost the majority in the parliament in April. He has alleged that he was ousted through no-confidence under a U.S. plot, a charge Washington denies.

