Ex-NYPD officer gets 10 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired New York Police Department officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster’s prison sentence is the longest so far among roughly 250 people who have been punished for their conduct during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The previous longest was shared by two other rioters, who were sentenced separately to seven years and three months in prison. Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge.

