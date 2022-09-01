EPA head: Advanced nuke tech key to mitigate climate change

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the U.S. Environment Protection Agency says advanced nuclear technology will be “critical” for both the United States and Japan as they step up cooperation to meet decarbonization goals. Michael Regan, after holding talks with his Japanese counterpart Akihiro Nishimura in Tokyo, told a joint news conference that nuclear energy in their countries plays a role and “the opportunities for advanced nuclear technology will be critical if we’re going to meet our climate goals.” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last week he instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, in a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country’s plants were shut down.

