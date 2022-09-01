Czech government faces no-confidence vote over energy prices

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s coalition government is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote over its handling the energy crisis and a scandal involving the head of one of the country’s spy agencies. The opposition has charged the coalition doesn’t do enough for people and businesses to cope with the high prices of electricity and natural gas. In a separate issue, the opposition had demanded the resignation of Petr Mlejnek, the head of the Office for Foreign Relations and Information, due to his contacts with a businessman who has been facing corruption charges. Mlejnek has denied wrongdoing but has resigned from his post.

