Connecticut AG opens probe into school official’s comments

Connecticut’s attorney general will investigate any “potentially illegal discrimination” recorded in a viral video of a public elementary school assistant principal. The assistant principal at Cos Cob Elementary School in Greenwich appears on an apparently secretly record tape saying he’d prefer not to hire older and politically conservative staff, including Roman Catholics. The attorney general on Thursday promised to take action if any teachers, school staff and job applicants were illegally discriminated against for any reason. Anyone who believes they were a victim of discrimination at Cos Cob Elementary School or elsewhere is urged to file a complaint with the state attorney general’s office.

