CDC advisers weigh who needs updated COVID booster and when

Government advisers are debating who should get updated COVID-19 boosters and when. The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna promise Americans a chance at their most up-to-date protection ahead of an expected winter surge because they target the omicron strains now circulating. But it’s not clear just how much more protection they’ll get. Another key question: How long people should wait after their last shot to get the most benefit from a new one. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue recommendations soon, the last step before updated boosters can roll out.

