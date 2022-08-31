Wisconsin elections board wants money to bolster confidence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections agency will be asking the GOP-controlled Legislature to pay for additional staff to increase the accuracy and confidence in election results, help the public better understand how elections work and more quickly process complaints. The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which has been under fire from Republicans since Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, unanimously approved a proposal at its Wednesday meeting to seek $1.3 million to hire 10 people and create an Elections Inspector General program. The funding faces major hurdles. It would have to be approved by the Legislature, which includes many Republicans who want to dissolve the commission entirely, and then be signed into law by the next governor.

