Watchdog probing Massachusetts US attorney’s fundraiser trip

BOSTON (AP) — A watchdog agency is investigating whether Massachusetts’ top federal prosecutor violated a law that limits political activity by government workers for attending a political fundraiser that featured First Lady Jill Biden, according to an email reviewed by The Associated Press. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in the email last week that it has opened an investigation into a potential violation of the law known as the Hatch Act after U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton — a fierce Rollins critic who tried to block her confirmation — called for an investigation in July. A spokesperson for Rollins declined to comment Wednesday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.