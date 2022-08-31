Unfinished business: Biden sharpens his attacks on Trumpism

By ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two years after he defeated Donald Trump, President Joe Biden has some unfinished business he’s aiming to settle with the restive forces of Trumpism.

The president is set to use a primetime address Thursday to frame the upcoming midterm elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.”

It’s a reprise of his 2020 campaign theme that he’s now using to cast the current stakes in as dire terms as those that sent him to the Oval Office two years ago.

Biden is sharpening his attacks on Republicans as the “ultra-MAGA” party that opposes his agenda, embraces conservative ideological proposals and spreads Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.