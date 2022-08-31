Three Atascadero district schools under lockdown as police investigate reported man with firearm

ATASCADERO, Calif.– North County Christian, Atascadero High School, and Atascadero Middle School are on lockdown after two students at North County Christian reported a man with a firearm in the area, according to Atascadero Police Department.

The original order to shelter in place was upgraded to a lockdown as officers arrived in the area within the last hour, as of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the possibly armed man was last seen in a nearby creek where officers are on the scene.

Terrie Banish, Deputy City Manager of Atascadero said people should avoid the area as law enforcement investigates and implements road closures.