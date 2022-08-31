Syria: Israel strikes Aleppo airport

Israel has launched airstrikes targeting Syria’s Aleppo International Airport. Syrian state media on Wednesday did not report any casualties, while Britain-based opposition war-monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel launched four missile attacks targeting the airport’s runway and surrounding depots. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. It has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that has sent thousands of fighters to fight along Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces. In June, Israeli airstrikes temporarily put Damascus International Airport out of commission.

