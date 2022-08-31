Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 4:06 pm

Vessel runs aground, briefly blocking Suez Canal

KEYT

BY SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The body that oversees Egypt’s Suez Canal says an oil tanker ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly blocking the global waterway before being freed. The Suez Canal Authority says the Singaporean-flagged Affinity V vessel became wedged in a single-lane stretch of the canal on Wednesday before it was freed by tug boats. In March of 2021, the Japanese-owned Ever Given, a colossal container ship, was stuck for nearly a week in the canal halting billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce amid.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content