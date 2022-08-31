Slice of life: Gorbachev’s Pizza Hut ad a time capsule.

MOSCOW (AP) — Call it a slice of life. One of Mikhail Gorbachev’s most notable appearances after he resigned as leader of the collapsed Soviet Union was in a commercial for Pizza Hut. It neatly encapsulates his achievements, the troubles that followed and his fall into semi-obscurity. Upon Gorbachev’s death Tuesday, video of the commercial is being widely watched as a historical document. The time-capsule viewings come as Pizza Hut itself is preparing to leave Russia, a response to Russia’s sending troops into Ukraine.

