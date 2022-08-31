S. Korea may conduct survey on BTS members’ military duty

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea may conduct a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemption to the mandatory military service to members of the K-pop boyband BTS. The question of active military service for the band’s seven members has been a hot-button topic in South Korea as its oldest member, Jin, faces his enlistment in December, when he turns 30. Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup told lawmakers that he ordered officials to implement a survey quickly. He said his ministry will also look into various other factors like the BTS’s economic effect, the importance of military service and overall national interests. By law, all able-bodied men in South Korea must serve 18-21 months in the military. But exemptions are granted to athletes, musicians and artists.

