Rescue operations end in Nigeria building collapse; 1 dead

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s emergency services says one person has died after a three-story building under construction in northwestern Nigeria collapsed. Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency said. the victim died at the hospital where six others pulled from the rubble were treated and released. Nura Abdullahi, head of Kano’s disaster management agency, said the building crumbled on Monday in Kano, northern Nigeria’s commercial hub, and rescue operations have ended. Kano Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje ordered an investigation to “unravel the cause of the collapsed structure.” There have been many similar building collapses in Nigeria amid criticism that some unscrupulous builders and corrupt officials do not uphold construction and safety standards.

