Malaysia ex-PM’s wife seeks to remove judge ahead of verdict

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The wife of jailed Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak has sought to remove the judge set to deliver a verdict in her graft trial Thursday. The filing by Rosmah Mansor cites a loss of confidence after an alleged guilty judgment against her was leaked online. Rosmah Mansor faces three charges of soliciting bribes and receiving $1.5 million to help a company secure a solar energy project for schools. Najib last week began his 12-year prison term after losing his final appeal in one of the five graft cases against him involving the pilfering of the 1MDB state fund. Malaysia’s highest court has filed two complaints to police over leaked judgments in Rosmah’s and Najib’s cases.

