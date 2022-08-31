Judge: disabled Wisconsin voters can receive help voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge says Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots, despite a state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued an order Wednesday saying that voters who have difficulty returning their own ballot can choose someone to return it for them. The state Supreme Court in July issued a ruling that outlawed absentee ballot drop boxes and said voters must return their own absentee ballot in person to a clerk’s office or other designated site. State law also suggests that voters are required to return their own ballots. The federal Voting Rights Act says otherwise.

