Israel imposes sanctions on alleged Hamas financial network

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is imposing sanctions on 20 companies and individuals operating across the Middle East that it says are involved in financing the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The sanctions are directed against what the Defense Ministry described Wednesday as an international network operating “under the guise of legitimate companies” in Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates. Israel says they are part of a financial network that has channeled hundreds of millions of dollars to Hamas. The Islamic militant group has carried out scores of deadly attacks against Israelis over the years, and it seized control of Gaza from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority 15 years ago.

