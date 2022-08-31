For Noah Baumbach, ‘White Noise’ is about life and death

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” is opening the Venice International Film Festival, where it is among the films playing in competition. The film, based on a book by Don DeLillo, stars Adam Driver as Jack Gladney, a college professor focused on the study of Adolf Hitler. He lives with his wife played by Greta Gerwig and their children and stepchildren, played by Sam Nivola, Raffey Cassidy and May Nivola. The director says the film “is the story of American culture and being surrounded by American culture.” Netflix is debuting the film in theaters first on Nov. 25, before it hits the streaming service on Dec. 30.

