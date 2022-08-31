Critical report mandates improved safety on Boston subway

BOSTON (AP) — Federal transportation officials say in a highly critical report that the Boston-area’s aging subway system has for years neglected safety and maintenance while it focused on long-term capital projects. The Federal Transit Administration’s 90-page report on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority released Wednesday was based on a review started earlier this year in response to several accidents on the system. The FTA’s report also includes four special directives mandating 53 separate actions that the transportation authority must take to address safety deficiencies. General Manager Steve Poftak says the authority is committed to working with the Federal Transit Administration and has already started addressing some of its concerns.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.