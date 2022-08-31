Catherine Deneuve eyes lifetime achievement award in Venice

Catherine Deneuve is not that fond of reminiscing, even as she prepares to collect a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice International Film Festival. She tells reporters “we don’t have time to look backwards … This is our present and we have to continue to go forward.” At 78, the legendary French actor is as busy as ever. She’s just wrapped up one film in Paris and is starting another soon in Belgium. Though she is often described as an icon of cinema, Deneuve rejects the term for herself. She also said she doesn’t think she was ever a “sex symbol” either. But she still treasures the films she made with directors Jacques Demy and François Truffaut.

