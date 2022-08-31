Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Atlantic hurricane season has been oddly quiet. There’s been a record-tying zero storms formed in August, which normally is the beginning of peak season. What’s really strange is that all the major factors for a busy season are there: warm water, low winds and a La Nina. All the experts predicted this would be a more active than normal season, but then nothing happened. Scientists think a persistent patch of dry air is the reason storms aren’t forming. But they caution that it’s still early in storm season and it only takes one hurricane to cause devastation.

By SETH BORENSTEIN AND REBECCA SANTANA Associated Press

