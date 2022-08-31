Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts
By SETH BORENSTEIN AND REBECCA SANTANA
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Atlantic hurricane season has been oddly quiet. There’s been a record-tying zero storms formed in August, which normally is the beginning of peak season. What’s really strange is that all the major factors for a busy season are there: warm water, low winds and a La Nina. All the experts predicted this would be a more active than normal season, but then nothing happened. Scientists think a persistent patch of dry air is the reason storms aren’t forming. But they caution that it’s still early in storm season and it only takes one hurricane to cause devastation.