Baby killed by hailstone in storm in northeast Spain

MADRID (AP) — Officials say a 20-month old baby girl has died after being hit by a massive hailstone during a fierce storm in the northeastern Spanish town of La Bisbal d’Empordà. Town mayor Carme Vall told Spanish National Television the baby was with her parents when she was hit by the hailstone Tuesday. She died early Wednesday in hospital. More than 20 people were treated for injuries. The mayor said many cars and buildings suffered damages during the storm. She said that the some of the hailstones measured up to 11 centimeters (4 inches) in diameter. Heavy flash storms have been predicted for eastern Spain following severe heatwaves during the summer both on land and in the Mediterranean Sea.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.